Coloma, MI

Coloma Weather Forecast

 9 days ago

COLOMA, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0cBZXcN000

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Saturday has sun for Coloma — 3 ways to make the most of it

(COLOMA, MI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Coloma. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

