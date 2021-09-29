Hereford Daily Weather Forecast
HEREFORD, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Wednesday, September 29
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Thursday, September 30
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
