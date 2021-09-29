CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hereford, AZ

Hereford Daily Weather Forecast

Hereford (AZ) Weather Channel
Hereford (AZ) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

HEREFORD, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0cBZXbUH00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Hereford (AZ) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Friday’s sunny forecast in Hereford

(HEREFORD, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hereford. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

