Lake Panasoffkee Daily Weather Forecast
LAKE PANASOFFKEE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Wednesday, September 29
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, September 30
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, October 1
Sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0