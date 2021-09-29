CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg, IN

Weather Forecast For Petersburg

 9 days ago

PETERSBURG, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0cBZXSUc00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

