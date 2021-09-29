Weather Forecast For Petersburg
PETERSBURG, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 28
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Wednesday, September 29
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, September 30
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
