Lillian, AL

4-Day Weather Forecast For Lillian

 9 days ago

LILLIAN, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0cBZXQjA00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

