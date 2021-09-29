CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunset Beach, NC

Daily Weather Forecast For Sunset Beach

Sunset Beach (NC) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

SUNSET BEACH, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5Co5_0cBZXPqR00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 67 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

