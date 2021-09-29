CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falkville, AL

Falkville Weather Forecast

Falkville (AL) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

FALKVILLE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27e4VM_0cBZXMRU00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

Thursday has sun for Falkville — 3 ways to make the most of it

(FALKVILLE, AL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Falkville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
