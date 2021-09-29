CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pilot Mountain, NC

Pilot Mountain Daily Weather Forecast

Pilot Mountain (NC) Weather Channel
Pilot Mountain (NC) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

PILOT MOUNTAIN, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxsAi_0cBZXLYl00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Pilot Mountain (NC) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Sunday sun in Pilot Mountain

(PILOT MOUNTAIN, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Pilot Mountain. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
PILOT MOUNTAIN, NC
Pilot Mountain (NC) Weather Channel

Pilot Mountain (NC) Weather Channel

Pilot Mountain, NC
165
Followers
591
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy