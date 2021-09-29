CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanger, TX

Tuesday rain in Sanger: Ideas to make the most of it

 9 days ago

(SANGER, TX) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Sanger Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Sanger:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0cBZXKg200

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 69 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, September 30

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Sanger, TX
Sanger, TX
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

