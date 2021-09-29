Farmville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
FARMVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Wednesday, September 29
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Thursday, September 30
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
