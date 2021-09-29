CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmville, NC

Farmville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 9 days ago

FARMVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0cBZXIua00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

