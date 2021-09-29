CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roy, WA

Rainy Tuesday forecast — tackle it with these activities

 9 days ago

(ROY, WA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Roy Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Roy:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0cBZXENg00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of light rain overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Light rain likely during the day; while light rain overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Light rain during the day; while chance of light rain then patchy fog overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

