Marengo, IL

Tuesday sun alert in Marengo — 3 ways to take advantage of it

 9 days ago

(MARENGO, IL) A sunny Tuesday is here for Marengo, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Marengo:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0cBZXDUx00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

