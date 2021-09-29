CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
4-Day Weather Forecast For Decatur

Decatur (TN) Weather Channel
Decatur (TN) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

DECATUR, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0cBZXAqm00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Decatur, TN
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

