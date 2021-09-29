4-Day Weather Forecast For Decatur

DECATUR, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 28 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight High 83 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Wednesday, September 29 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 84 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Thursday, September 30 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Friday, October 1 Mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 82 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.