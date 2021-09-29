CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live Oak, CA

Live Oak Daily Weather Forecast

Live Oak (CA) Weather Channel
Live Oak (CA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

LIVE OAK, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0cBZX93I00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

3 ideas for jumping on Monday's sunny forecast in Live Oak

(LIVE OAK, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Live Oak. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
LIVE OAK, CA
Live Oak is in for a sunny Tuesday — jump on it!

(LIVE OAK, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Live Oak. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don't forget your picnic blanket!
LIVE OAK, CA
Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

(LIVE OAK, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Live Oak. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don't forget your picnic blanket!
LIVE OAK, CA
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

