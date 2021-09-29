CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maitland, FL

Maitland is in for a sunny Tuesday — jump on it!

Maitland (FL) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(MAITLAND, FL) A sunny Tuesday is here for Maitland, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Maitland:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0cBZX8AZ00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

