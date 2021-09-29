CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
4-Day Weather Forecast For Lamar

 9 days ago

LAMAR, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmRyz_0cBZX4df00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 79 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Lamar

(LAMAR, MO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lamar. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
