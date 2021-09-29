CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cottondale, FL

Cottondale Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Cottondale (FL) Weather Channel
Cottondale (FL) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

COTTONDALE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Krr4F_0cBZX1zU00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Cottondale (FL) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Cottondale

(COTTONDALE, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Cottondale. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
COTTONDALE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cottondale, FL
Cottondale (FL) Weather Channel

Cottondale (FL) Weather Channel

Cottondale, FL
119
Followers
590
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy