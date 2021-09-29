CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myles Garrett named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

 9 days ago
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett had a record-breaking performance Sunday afternoon against the Chicago Bears, a performance so good it earned him a league award.

Garrett was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week by the NFL Wednesday for the explosive Week 3 outing.

Garrett set a Browns single-game record for sacks with his 4.5 takedowns of Bears quarterback Justin Fields, in addition to his seven tackles and eight quarterback pressures.

The star defensive end had said before the game that he was ready for a change in the team's defensive performance, and they answered the call.

The Browns finished with nine total sacks with help from Jadeveon Clowney's two sacks, Ronnie Harrison's one and a half each for Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Malik Jackson and Takk McKinley.

RELATED: Sack City: The Browns defense we've all been waiting for

Garrett is the second Browns player to be recognized for their performance against the Bears after linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was nominated for the NFL's Rookie of the Week award.

RELATED: Browns LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah nominated for Rookie of the Week

Camryn Justice is a digital content producer at News 5 Cleveland.

