Paris, KY

Paris Weather Forecast

Paris (KY) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

PARIS, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0cBZWwWp00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

