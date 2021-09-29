CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hooks, TX

Weather Forecast For Hooks

Hooks (TX) Weather Channel
Hooks (TX) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

HOOKS, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02yhxN_0cBZWulN00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 82 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 81 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 79 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Hooks (TX) Weather Channel

Wednesday has sun for Hooks — 3 ways to make the most of it

(HOOKS, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hooks. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
HOOKS, TX
Hooks (TX) Weather Channel

Hooks (TX) Weather Channel

Hooks, TX
