Weather Forecast For Hooks
HOOKS, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 28
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, September 29
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 82 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, September 30
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 81 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 1
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 79 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
