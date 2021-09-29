CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in Thermal

Thermal (CA) Weather Channel
Thermal (CA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(THERMAL, CA) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Thermal:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rAhG_0cBZWqET00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 63 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Thermal (CA) Weather Channel

Thermal Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Thermal: Tuesday, October 5: Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, October 6: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight; Thursday, October 7: Mostly cloudy during the day; while
THERMAL, CA
Thermal (CA) Weather Channel

Thermal (CA) Weather Channel

Thermal, CA
132
Followers
587
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy