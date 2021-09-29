Kingsland Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
KINGSLAND, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 28
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 94 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Wednesday, September 29
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 90 °F, low 70 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, September 30
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 89 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, October 1
Showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0