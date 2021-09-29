Kingsland Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

KINGSLAND, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 28 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 94 °F, low 69 °F Windy: 20 mph



Wednesday, September 29 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 90 °F, low 70 °F Windy: 20 mph



Thursday, September 30 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 89 °F, low 67 °F Windy: 20 mph



Friday, October 1 Showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 78 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



