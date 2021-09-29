Daily Weather Forecast For Paulsboro
PAULSBORO, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 28
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 29
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, September 30
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0