Irvine, KY

Irvine Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Irvine (KY) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

IRVINE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0cBZWkBL00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

