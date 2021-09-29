CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lamar, SC

Weather Forecast For Lamar

Lamar (SC) Weather Channel
Lamar (SC) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

LAMAR, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHr4v_0cBZWjIc00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lamar, SC
Lamar (SC) Weather Channel

Lamar (SC) Weather Channel

Lamar, SC
102
Followers
597
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy