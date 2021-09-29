CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Frances 'Sissy' Farenthold remembered as passionate advocate

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lyh1T_0cBZWiPt00

Houston laid to rest a pioneer on Tuesday.

Frances "Sissy" Farenthold was a passionate advocate for civil rights and women's rights despite being born to privilege.

Farenthold died Sunday at her Houston apartment after a long struggle with Parkinson's disease, her son, George Farenthold, told The Associated Press in a telephone interview. She was six days shy of her 95th birthday, he said.

Farenthold graduated from Vassar College and UT law school, where she was one of only a few women.

In 1968, she was elected to the Texas House and was the only woman among 149.

She told AP in 2008 that she recalled shaking hands with a man the next day who said, "'I voted for your husband yesterday,' and I said, 'It was I.' He said, 'If I had known that, I wouldn't have.' That was a comedown!"

She was the only woman in the chamber, but attained prominence as one of the "Dirty Thirty" reform-minded House members who kept alive as a political issue the Sharpstown stock-fraud scandal of 1971-72 that implicated the state's top elected leaders, all of them conservative Democrats.

As a result, Farenthold defeated Gov. Preston Smith and Lt. Gov. Ben Barnes, both among those implicated, in the 1972 Democratic primary before losing in the runoff to Dolph Briscoe, who went on to be elected governor.

That same year, Farenthold's name was placed in nomination for vice president at the Democratic National Convention by feminist activist Gloria Steinem. She came in as George McGovern's running mate.

At nearly 95 years old, friends of Farenthold said she was still fighting for the rights of women and minorities, something they said she learned from her father.

"I don't know what his politics were, but I know that he taught her to look to other people, to look after and to pay attention to problems," said Gayle DeGuerin.

Farenthold's legendary life is preserved at UT's Rapaport Center. You can see it all by visiting their website.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

For more great stories, follow, Melanie Lawson on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KLTV

Sissy Farenthold, reform-minded lawmaker touted for VP, dies

(AP) - Frances “Sissy” Farenthold, a reform-minded Democrat in the Texas House who was pushed for the party’s 1972 vice-presidential nomination, has died at age 94. Her son, George Farenthold, said in a telephone interview with The Associated Press that his mother died Sunday at her Houston apartment after a long struggle with Parkinson’s disease.
HOUSTON, TX
Citizen Online

Former Wells College president Frances Tarlton “Sissy” Farenthold dies

Former Wells College president Frances Tarlton “Sissy” Farenthold died Sunday in Houston six days short of her 95th birthday, according to the college. Farenthold served as Wells College's 13th president from 1976 to 1980 and was the first woman to be president of the Aurora college. Farenthold is survived by...
AURORA, NY
texasstandard.org

The Life And Legacy Of Sissy Farenthold, Leader Of The ‘Dirty Thirty’

Frances “Sissy” Farenthold passed away on Sunday at the age of 94. In the early 1970s, the Corpus Christi native made waves as a member of the Texas Legislature, fighting corruption that reached as high as the House speaker’s office. She waged two unlikely campaigns for Texas governor, running as a progressive. Farenthold was also on a short list for the 1972 Democratic vice presidential nomination. She remained an outspoken activist for women’s rights and other causes throughout her long life.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
expressnews.com

Garcia: Farenthold's 'implacable sense of justice' remains an inspiration

In 1968, Frances “Sissy” Farenthold, then the director of Legal Aid for Nueces County, launched a campaign for state representative. At that point, every single member of the Texas House was male, including the incumbent she challenged: Charles Scoggins, a Corpus Christi geologist and a Republican eyeing the position of House minority leader.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston, TX
Obituaries
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Obituaries
Laredo Morning Times

Paxton Smith Passionately Advocates for Abortion Rights at Power of Women

Paxton Smith, who made headlines in June when she gave a valedictorian address at her Texas high school and switched up her speech to call for abortion rights after Texas passed the heartbeat bill, received a standing ovation when taking the stage at Variety’s Power of Women event presented by Lifetime on Thursday.
ADVOCACY
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Mcgovern
Person
Gloria Steinem
Person
Dolph Briscoe
Sherrell Writes

Kelly Price "Died" During Battle With Covid-19

Kelly Price says herself in an exclusive with TMZ that she is NOT MISSING! Price was reported missing from her Georgia home after her estranged sister alleged that she hadn't seen her in "weeks". Her sister advised the police that her boyfriend was blocking communications and not allowing anyone to come to the home.
Fox News

Matthew Dowd once urged 'White male Christians' like himself to 'step back,' allow women, minorities to lead

Liberal pundit-turned-politician Matthew Dowd once called for "White male Christians" like himself to be sidelined in politics. Dowd, who has launched a Democratic bid for lieutenant governor in Texas, penned an opinion piece for ABC News in 2018 appealing to his racial, religious and gender peers in response to the contentious Supreme Court nomination of Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Politics#The Associated Press#Vassar College#Ut#The Texas House#Ap#I#Democratic
Popculture

George Peterson, Professional Bodybuilder, Dead at 37

George Peterson, a bodybuilder whose nickname was "Da Bull," died on Wednesday, according to Muscle and Fitness. He was 37 years old. Peterson was set to take part in a big bodybuilding competition. The cause of death has not been revealed. "It is with great sadness that we report the...
FITNESS
districtchronicles.com

Tara Steals Harrison From The Wedding

Y&R spoilers tease plenty of drama at Ashland Locke’s and Victoria Newman’s wedding in Tuscany. With any number of wedding crashers expected, what could one more in the form of Tara Locke hurt?. Y&R Spoilers Wild Speculation. We already know that Tara (Elizabeth Leiner) convinced Ashland that Harrison was his...
TV & VIDEOS
talesbuzz.com

Dog the Bounty Hunter hit with racism lawsuit during Brian Laundrie search

Dog the Bounty Hunter was reportedly served with a $1.3 million lawsuit accusing him of “racist and homophobic behavior” during his search for Brian Laundrie in Florida. The Sun published what it says is a photograph of the reality TV star receiving the court documents in which he is accused of breach of contract in connection with his canceled show “Dog Unleashed.”
TV & VIDEOS
healthing.ca

Beloved Montreal neuroscientist dies at 43

MONTREAL — Nadia Chaudhri, the Montreal neuroscientist who gained a worldwide following while spending her dying months raising funds for scientists from under-represented backgrounds, has died at age 43. Concordia University says Chaudhri died on Oct. 5 after a yearlong battle with ovarian cancer. Chaudhri gained a large Twitter following...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Instagram
soapsindepth.com

THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL’s Jennifer Gareis Is Moving!

Please join us in sending best wishes to THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL star Jennifer Gareis (Donna) and her entire family as they pack up and move to their new house. “Earlier this week we had to say goodbye to this home,” the actress revealed on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself sitting with her arms around 9-year-old daughter, Sofia in their living room. “We had a lot of tears, not only because of all the memories, but because we built this home from the ground up.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Colman Domingo to Star in Bayard Rustin Biopic, the First Narrative Feature From Obamas’ Higher Ground (Exclusive)

Colman Domingo will star in Rustin, the biopic centered on influential civil rights and gay rights activist Bayard Rustin that Michelle and Barack Obama’s banner, Higher Ground, is producing. Chris Rock, Glynn Turman and Audra McDonald are also starring in the Netflix drama, which is being directed by George C. Wolfe, whose last film was Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Wolfe wrote the script with Dustin Lance Black, the Oscar-winning scribe behind Harvey Milk biopic Milk. Rustin was a key figure in the early civil rights movement in the mid-20th century, leading several marches on Washington as well as organizing Freedom Rides. A...
MOVIES
Bay News 9

Entrepreneur turns pain into passion

MATTHEWS, N.C. — A North Carolina veteran is using her skills to teach and provide business opportunities to young people. Stephanie Younger owns Qwik Pack & Ship in Matthews. She provides minority students hands-on work experience. She started her business during the pandemic to honor her late daughter. Stephanie Younger...
MATTHEWS, NC
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
83K+
Followers
9K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy