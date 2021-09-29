Weather Forecast For Anadarko
ANADARKO, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 28
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 63 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Wednesday, September 29
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 86 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, September 30
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 83 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 1
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
