Anadarko, OK

Weather Forecast For Anadarko

 9 days ago

ANADARKO, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0cBZWgeR00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 63 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 86 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 83 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

