CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenwood, DE

Greenwood Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Greenwood (DE) Weather Channel
Greenwood (DE) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

GREENWOOD, DE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aEIuj_0cBZWfli00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Greenwood (DE) Weather Channel

Greenwood (DE) Weather Channel

Greenwood, DE
66
Followers
592
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy