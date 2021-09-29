Greenwood Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

GREENWOOD, DE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 28 Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 82 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, September 29 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, September 30 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Friday, October 1 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 69 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.