Greenwood Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
GREENWOOD, DE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 28
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 82 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 29
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, September 30
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
