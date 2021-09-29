CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madisonville, LA

Tuesday rain in Madisonville: Ideas to make the most of it

 9 days ago

(MADISONVILLE, LA) Tuesday is set to be rainy in Madisonville, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Madisonville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zvewm_0cBZWesz00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 86 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

