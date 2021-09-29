CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alexandria, KY

4-Day Weather Forecast For Alexandria

Alexandria (KY) Weather Channel
Alexandria (KY) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

ALEXANDRIA, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2HVC_0cBZWc7X00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Alexandria (KY) Weather Channel

Sunday sun alert in Alexandria — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(ALEXANDRIA, KY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Alexandria. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
ALEXANDRIA, KY
Alexandria (KY) Weather Channel

Alexandria (KY) Weather Channel

Alexandria, KY
108
Followers
599
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy