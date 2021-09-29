CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelion, SC

Pelion Weather Forecast

Pelion (SC) Weather Channel
Pelion (SC) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

PELION, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0cBZWbEo00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.



 

Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

(PELION, SC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Pelion. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
