Pelion Weather Forecast

PELION, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 28 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 86 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Wednesday, September 29 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 89 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Thursday, September 30 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Friday, October 1 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 84 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



