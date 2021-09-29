Police Investigating Triple Shooting In East Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a triple shooting in east Baltimore that happened Tuesday night.

Officers responded around midnight to the 900 block of Broadway for a shot spotter alert, where they found a 44-year-old man who was shot in the abdomen. Police said moments later, two men walked into area hospitals for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Eastern District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2433.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.