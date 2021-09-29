CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

El Salvador's President Bukele says the first steps in the country's bitcoin volcano project are underway

By Camomile Shumba
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZVIDO_0cBZWZQE00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11fjeY_0cBZWZQE00
El Salvador and bitcoin

SOPA Images / Getty Images

  • El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele revealed the "first steps" of a bitcoin volcano project Tuesday.
  • Bukele has said his government would look into using volcano energy to power bitcoin mining.
  • Bitcoin mining is hugely energy intensive, and consumes more power in a year than the Philippines.
  • Sign up here for our daily newsletter, 10 Things Before the Opening Bell .

El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele said the Central American country has taken the first steps towards getting its bitcoin volcano project underway, in an announcement on Twitter Tuesday.

Bukele said in a few words that the project had begun, and released a video that captured the scene of an energy factory surrounded by a forest near a volcano.

Fast-forward a little, and the clip shows bitcoin mining rigs being installed, suggesting he has kept his promise to explore volcano energy as a source of renewable power.

The president first said in June he would ask the country's state-owned geothermal electric company, LaGeo SA de CV, to "put up a plan to offer facilities for #Bitcoin mining with very cheap, 100% clean, 100% renewable, 0 emissions energy from our volcanos."

"First steps," Bukele said in his Twitter post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i1rII_0cBZWZQE00
Nayib Bukele volcano video

Nayib Bukele Twitter

Bitcoin mining is the process by which new coins are extracted from blocks of data in the network, as powerful computers solve complex algorithms. It is highly energy intensive and consumes more power in a year than the Philippines, according to Cambridge's bitcoin electricity consumption index .

El Salvador officially made bitcoin legal tender alongside the US dollar in September. The rollout began September 7, a day after the country purchased 400 bitcoin.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

El Salvador’s President a Bitcoin Booster, But Data Point to Uneven Embrace

Roughly a month into the grand bitcoin experiment in El Salvador, how it’s going depends on how you look at it. In the “it’s going gangbusters” camp, we might present as Exhibit A the fast and furious tweets of President Bukele, who said on that social media platform Thursday (Oct. 7), “Since yesterday, Salvadorans are inserting more cash (to buy #bitcoin) than what they are withdrawing from the ATMs. And if we add remittances (almost $2 million per day), the incoming USD QUADRUPLES the outflow. This is very surprising so early in the game.”
WORLD
Hackernoon

Bitcoin Alliance to Support El Salvador’s Recent Adoption of Crypto-Friendly Financial Services

API3 and Open Bank Project announce the Bitcoin Alliance, an alliance with Banco Hipotecario, TESOBE, Qredo and Sovryn to support El Salvador’s recent adoption of bitcoin and crypto-friendly financial services. The Bitcoin Alliance aims to accelerate the democratization of Bitcoin electronic payments and help Salvadorans enjoy the benefits of digital and decentralized financial services in El Salvador. The parties will work in close collaboration with the national bank of El Salvador, a national bank.
PERSONAL FINANCE
kdal610.com

One month on, El Salvador’s bitcoin use grows but headaches persist

EL ZONTE, El Salvador (Reuters) – A growing number of El Salvadorans have experimented with bitcoin since the country became the first to adopt it as legal tender last month, with a couple of million dollars sent daily by migrants using the cryptocurrency. But only a fraction of the Central...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#El Salvador#Us Dollar#Volcanos#Sopa Images Getty#Central American#Lageo Sa De Cv
The Independent

El Salvador mines $300 of bitcoin using the power of a volcano

El Salvador, which last month adopted bitcoin as legal tender, has mined some of the cryptocurrency using the heat from a volcano.President Nayib Bukele tweeted that 0.00599179 bitcoin, or about $269, was mined.“We’re still testing and installing, but this is officially the first #Bitcoin mining from the #volcanode”, he said.We’re still testing and installing, but this is officially the first #Bitcoin mining from the #volcanode 🌋— Nayib Bukele 🇸🇻 (@nayibbukele) October 1, 2021On Tuesday, the president also tweeted a 25-second video that showed government-branded shipping containers of bitcoin rigs, and technicians installing the miners. In El Salvador, nearly a quarter...
METAL MINING
cryptocoingossip.com

El Salvador’s Heavy-Handed Bitcoin Adoption Violates ‘Crypto Ethos’: Blockchain.com Exec

Nicolas Cary, co-founder and vice chairman of Blockchain.com, today criticized El Salvador’s approach to Bitcoin as legal tender. “I think there’s some valid criticisms of how the program is rolled out in El Salvador in terms of being top down. One of the main ethos of crypto is that there’s really grassroots adoption, and people are doing it voluntarily,” Cary said during the Token 2049 conference in London.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Mexico wants progress on US extraditions, arms trafficking

Mexico said it wants to see more U.S. action on extraditions and weapons trafficking at security meetings scheduled for Friday with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken Mexico’s top diplomat said Tuesday he wants to see faster extraditions of suspects from the United States and fewer guns coming across the border. “It is important that you, United States, take effective, efficient actions to drastically reduce the illegal trafficking of weapons,” said Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard Ebrard also called for “quick judicial assistance,” suggesting that while Mexico had extradited suspects quickly to the United States, it wasn't the...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Philippines
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin crosses $50K For The First Time Since El Salvador Adoption

The Bitcoin price crossed $50,000 on Tuesday morning, almost one month after El Salvador adopted it as legal tender. On 7 September the price dropped around $5,000 from $52,500 to about $47,500. In the intervening weeks the price fell as low as $40,000 and went up to $48,000, only to fall again.
CURRENCIES
ambcrypto.com

Volcanoes and Lightning: Here’s how El Salvador is brewing up a storm

Mining Bitcoin with volcanoes sounds like a sci-fi plot device to most. Yet, the world has been entranced since El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele released a teaser video suggesting that the first steps were already in motion for the same. More recently, Bukele shared another milestone. He claimed that the...
ENVIRONMENT
decrypt.co

Tonga Politician Hopes to Follow in El Salvador’s Bitcoin Footsteps

Lord Fusitu’a, a member of the Tongan parliament, believes the country can follow El Salvador’s example and accept Bitcoin as legal tender, according to the Financial Review. “Tonga is the highest remittance-dependent country on earth. Between 38% and 41.1% of our GDP, depending on which World Bank figures you use,...
WORLD
cryptonews.com

Academic Says Bukele’s Bitcoin Mining Test Is ‘Bad Business’

A leading Salvadoran engineering academic has claimed that volcano-powered Bitcoin (BTC) mining could be ruinous for the nation’s economy, and says that the government has spent USD 4,672 worth of public funds to mine just USD 269 in BTC. Per El Diario de Hoy, Carlos Martínez, a professor of Electrical...
ECONOMY
d1softballnews.com

Bitcoin: El Salvador leads the way, the beginning of a revolution?

With a series of tweets on Monday 6 September, the president of El Salvador Nayib Bukele revealed that the country bought 400 bitcoins, worth around $ 20.9 million, one day before formally adopting the world’s most popular cryptocurrency as legal tender. “Our brokers will buy a lot more as the...
CURRENCIES
pymnts.com

Technical Glitches Continue to Mark El Salvador’s Bitcoin Rollout

We’re only a few weeks into El Salvador’s national rollout of bitcoin as legal tender – and the technical glitches continue. As recently as last week, ElSalvador.com reported, users were taking to social networks to note that the Chivo virtual wallet, used to facilitate bitcoin transactions, was not working. In some cases, according to reports, the app was down – and in other cases, the incorrect amounts of bitcoin were being transferred.
TECHNOLOGY
d1softballnews.com

El Salvador assures: no salary or pension will be paid in bitcoins

Nayib Bukele, the president of El Salvador, said companies are free to “offer any service they want using bitcoin,” but again denied that the government wants to pay pensions or allow companies to pay wages in any other currency. from the US dollar. “A private company can offer the services...
ECONOMY
bitcoinmagazine.com

President Bukele Reduces Gas Price For Chivo Bitcoin Wallet Users In El Salvador

President Nayib Bukele took to Twitter late Wednesday night to reveal gas stations in El Salvador would begin selling each gallon of fuel at a $0.20 discount for those who pay using the Bitcoin Chivo wallet. Starting Thursday 30 September, Salvadorans, public transport, and any local company can use Chivo...
TRAFFIC
trust.org

El Salvador's bitcoin 'experiment' leaves digital poor on the sidelines

As the nation makes history by adopting bitcoin, Salvadorans who do not have smartphones and digital literacy skills are struggling to understand the change. SAN SALVADOR/BOGOTA, Sept 30 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Bertila Garcia has set up her snack stall on the same corner in El Salvador's capital for four decades - never accepting anything other than cash as payment. Even as her country makes history by adopting bitcoin, she has no plans to change.
WORLD
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

31K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy