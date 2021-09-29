CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acushnet, MA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Acushnet

 9 days ago

ACUSHNET, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0cBZWYXV00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 76 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

