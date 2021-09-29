4-Day Weather Forecast For Acushnet
ACUSHNET, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 28
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 76 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Wednesday, September 29
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 66 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Thursday, September 30
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 62 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0