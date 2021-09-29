CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
4-Day Weather Forecast For Abbeville

Abbeville (AL) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

ABBEVILLE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0cBZWXem00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

