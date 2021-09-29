Eastaboga Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
EASTABOGA, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 28
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 85 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, September 29
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, September 30
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
