Chillicothe, IL

4-Day Weather Forecast For Chillicothe

Chillicothe (IL) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

CHILLICOTHE, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0cBZWU0b00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

