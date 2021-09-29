Daily Weather Forecast For Pahokee
PAHOKEE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 29
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 30
Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 72 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Friday, October 1
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 73 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
