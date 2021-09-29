Daily Weather Forecast For Pahokee

PAHOKEE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 28 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, September 29 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Thursday, September 30 Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 72 °F Windy: 18 mph



Friday, October 1 Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 87 °F, low 73 °F Windy: 21 mph



