Tuesday set for clouds in Farmington - 3 ways to make the most of it

(FARMINGTON, NY.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Tuesday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Farmington:

Tuesday, September 28 Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 64 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Wednesday, September 29 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 65 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 2 to 10 mph



Thursday, September 30 Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 60 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Friday, October 1 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 63 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.