CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Farmington, NY

Tuesday set for clouds in Farmington - 3 ways to make the most of it

Farmington (NY) Weather Channel
Farmington (NY) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(FARMINGTON, NY.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Tuesday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Farmington:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KnAmX_0cBZWRMQ00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Farmington (NY) Weather Channel

Farmington Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Farmington: Wednesday, October 6: Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, October 7: Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight; Friday, October 8: Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain
FARMINGTON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Farmington, NY
Farmington (NY) Weather Channel

Farmington (NY) Weather Channel

Farmington, NY
80
Followers
590
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy