Bluff City, TN

Weather Forecast For Bluff City

Bluff City (TN) Weather Channel
Bluff City (TN) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

BLUFF CITY, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Widespread fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

