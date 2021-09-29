CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, OK

Daily Weather Forecast For Kingston

Kingston (OK) Weather Channel
Kingston (OK) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

KINGSTON, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02yhxN_0cBZWOxT00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 81 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 82 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Kingston (OK) Weather Channel

Kingston (OK) Weather Channel

Kingston, OK
