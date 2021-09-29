4-Day Weather Forecast For Scott

SCOTT, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 28 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Wednesday, September 29 Showers And Thunderstorms High 84 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, September 30 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 86 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, October 1 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



