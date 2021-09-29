CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honea Path, SC

Honea Path is in for a sunny Tuesday — jump on it!

 9 days ago

(HONEA PATH, SC) A sunny Tuesday is here for Honea Path, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Honea Path:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0cBZWMC100

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

