Dillsburg, PA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Dillsburg

Dillsburg (PA) Weather Channel
Dillsburg (PA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

DILLSBURG, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Dillsburg (PA) Weather Channel

Wednesday sun alert in Dillsburg — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(DILLSBURG, PA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Dillsburg. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
DILLSBURG, PA
Dillsburg, PA
Dillsburg (PA) Weather Channel

Dillsburg (PA) Weather Channel

Dillsburg, PA
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

