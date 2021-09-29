CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, GA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Oxford

Oxford (GA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

OXFORD, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0cBZWIf700

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

