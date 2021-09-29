CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Follow-Up To The “Most Uninformative Article EVER”.

By Megan Shaul
I brought up a question last week regarding why people were not working. It was a question looking for an answer regarding, "is there a bigger issue keeping people home?" So for all of those people who commented on the article, and felt as though I was being blind and insensitive, to the housing issue...my apologies. Hopefully, this follow-up will show you what kind of answers I was looking for. Click HERE for the original article.

The Heartbreaking Truth of the Housing Situation in Bozeman

Bozeman, Montana is quickly becoming a place that could be featured on an episode of the once-popular TV show, Lifestyles of the Rich & Famous. The Bozeman landscape is changing at lightning speed, and there's not much that longtime locals can do about it, other than sit back and watch. What's even worse is that Bozeman is constantly being thrown into the National spotlight. According to a recent report, Bozeman is the sixth most expensive small metro in America.
It’s No Surprise What Montana’s Biggest Boomtown Is

I think the biggest problem is that this city wasn't ready for the exponential growth it has experienced in the past ten years. Go Banking Rates came out with a list of the Biggest Boomtowns in Every State and it's eye-opening. This means a town or city in every state has seen the biggest growth of population, per capita income, and housing units in recent years. The answer shouldn't really surprise you though.
Having and Raising a Baby in Bozeman. Good Idea or Bad Idea?

My wife and I are trying to have children. It was one of the reasons that we moved to Montana. Now, keep in mind, and I'll get in trouble for this, but we're past our "peak" years as far as "raising children" goes. We're both in our 40's, but she will remind you that she is closer to her "30's" than I am. If I'm completely honest, thinking of being a parent seems both exciting and scary at the same time.
Waiting For First Class Mail in Montana? Keep Waiting

I always thought being a Mailman would be a cool job. I suppose I have to call them a "Letter Carrier" now since it's 2021, and Mailman might be considered insensitive. Sure, there is the whole being in the element part of it, and here in Montana, we get a lot of snow. But those jeep-like things with the steering wheel on the other side looks like they'd be fun to drive. Plus, you get to wear those spiffy uniforms, so that's kind of cool as well.
