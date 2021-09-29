CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shepherd, TX

Shepherd Daily Weather Forecast

Shepherd (TX) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

SHEPHERD, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmRyz_0cBZWGtf00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Patchy fog then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 83 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

