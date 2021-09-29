Shepherd Daily Weather Forecast
SHEPHERD, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 28
Patchy fog then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, September 29
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, September 30
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 85 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 1
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 83 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
