Litchfield Park, AZ

4-Day Weather Forecast For Litchfield Park

 9 days ago

LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10kyel_0cBZWE8D00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

