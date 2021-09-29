4-Day Weather Forecast For Litchfield Park
LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 91 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, September 29
Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, September 30
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0