CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

EARNINGS UPDATES: Pittards swings to profit; Immupharma loss widens

Life Style Extra
 9 days ago

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Wednesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Pittards PLC - producer of leather and leather goods for retailers - Reports revenue for the six months to June 30 up 46% to GBP9.7 million from GBP6.6 million a year ago. The company swings to pretax profit of GBP264,000 from GBP2.3 million loss posted in the first half of 2020. Pittards declares interim dividend of 0.5 pence per share versus none paid a year earlier. " We continue to see more opportunity than risk in the "new normal" that is emerging from the pandemic," says Chief Executive Reg Hankey.

www.lse.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Life Style Extra

Thruvision Grp Share News

IN BRIEF: Thruvision revenue to fall; expects strong October sales. IN BRIEF: Thruvision non-executive Amos buys 100,000 shares. UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days. TRADING UPDATES: Crimson Tide revenue up, Thruvision expects decline. (Sharecast News) - X-ray manufacturer Thruvision experienced a "weak" second half in both its...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: N Brown weighs return to payouts as interim earnings double

N Brown Group PLC - Manchester-based digital-only retailer of clothing and footwear - Considering resumption of dividend payments following strong trading in the first half of its financial year ended August 28. Pretax profit doubles to GBP28.2 million from GBP14.1 million a year before, following a focus on profitable growth. Despite the success, the Jacamo brand owner says there would not be an interim dividend, as with the prior year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Edenville (EDL)

IN BRIEF: Edenville Energy says production ramping up at Rukwa project. (Sharecast News) - Edenville Energy updated the market on its Rukwa Coal Project in south west Tanzania on Wednesday, reporting that after its £2.475m capital raise in May, it had been focussed on preparing the site to meet expected demand for Rukwa coal.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
business.com

What Is a Profit and Loss Statement?

At some point, you've probably heard the phrase, "It takes money to make money." But if you’re not careful, it's easy to let your expenses spiral out of control and reach a point where you're making little to no profit. That's why all businesses need to track their revenue and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

TRADING UPDATES: Galliford signs LHC deal; Polarean turned down by FDA

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Wednesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Provident Financial PLC - Bradford-based subprime lender - Accepts GBP71.5 million in tender offer of 7% 2023 notes. Says now GBP103.5 million outstanding. Previously says proceeds from the notes offering will go towards the repayment of debt and strengthening the capital base of the company.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Curve banks on product diversification for growth despite widening losses

UK-based account aggregator Curve's operating losses reached £37.9 million ($48.6M) in 2020. The path to profitability remains elusive for most UK fintechs. Insider Intelligence publishes hundreds of insights, charts, and forecasts on the Fintech industry. Learn more about becoming a client. The UK-based account aggregator's operating losses reached £37.9 million...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Global Economy#Online Marketing#Alliance News#Pittards Plc#Gbp264#Immupharma Plc London#Gbp924#Chair Ceo#Gbp299#Gbp344#Finance Partners Group#Epsion Capital
Life Style Extra

TRADING UPDATES: Rutherford, Helios Underwriting report widened losses

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Helios Underwriting PLC - London-based investment vehicle, which acquires and consolidates underwriting capacity at Lloyd's - Revenue for six months to June 30 GBP27.4 million, up from GBP23.3 million a year ago. Pretax loss widens to GBP480,000 from GBP108,000 as operating expenses rise to GBP11.4 million from GBP7.0 million. "Whilst these interim results have yet to reflect the improvement in syndicate profitability following cumulative rate increases of an average of 51% since January 2018, Helios' strategy to generate growth and shareholder returns is firmly on track," says Chief Executive Nigel Hanbury. Underwriting profit for period GBP1.1 million, vast improvement on GBP154,000 a year ago. CEO adds: "The improvement in underwriting conditions over 4 years will provide a platform for better prospects for underwriting margins over the next few years, and we are confident of a strong performance in the remainder of the year."
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investing.com

UK market update – Wetherspoon loss widens, Capita sells unit

Investing.com – At 07:30BST, FTSE 100 Futures are trading lower by 0.9% at 7,043. In FX markets, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3454, EUR/GBP is trading at 0.8607. The US Dollar Index is up 0.1%. Today’s calendar highlights include Eurozone, UK and US manufacturing PMIs, Eurozone CPI, US PCE Price Index,...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
PLC
foodmanufacture.co.uk

Moy Park sales down, profit up; Samworth Brothers suffers loss

Moy Park's annual results show a drop in sales, but a rise in operating profit, while Samworth Brothers' annual results indicate an £8m operating loss as food-to-go sales were hit in 2020. Poultry processor Moy Park​. For the year ended 31 December 2020, Moy Park reported sales down 7.7% to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

Creo Medical losses widen slightly as products progress

Surgical endoscopy technology company Creo Medical reported total first-half sales of £12.9m on Thursday, up from nil sales year-on-year. The AIM-traded firm said cash and cash equivalents before its equity raise after the period ended totalled £30.6m as at 30 June, down from £70.6m a year earlier. Its operating loss...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mixed; CarMax Profit Misses Views

Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded down 0.11% to 34,352.56 while the NASDAQ climbed 0.44% to 14,576.37. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.15% to 4,365.81. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 43,349,440 cases with around 695,110 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 33,739,980 cases and 448,060 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,399,540 COVID-19 cases with 596,120 deaths. In total, there were at least 233,286,300 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,774,570 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
STOCKS
Street.Com

McCormick Cuts Profit Outlook On Supply Chain Pressures, Beats Q3 Earnings Forecast

McCormick & Co (MKC) - Get McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) Report posted stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings Thursday, but trimmed its full-year profit guidance amid what it called "higher inflation and industry-wide logistics challenges." The flavor and consumer products group, whose brands include Club House, Billy Bee and Lawry's, said...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Kefi posts widening loss amid Ethiopian mine shutdown

Kefi Gold & Copper PLC - gold explorer in Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia - Reports a widening interim loss as the company increases its expenditure in its bid to develop mines in Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia to generate revenue. For for the first half ended June 30, Kefi posts a pretax loss of GBP2.2 million compared to GBP1.1 million a year before. The firm is still yet to generate revenue from operations. Current gold and copper prices mean that the firm's Saudi and Ethiopian projects are "even more attractive", Kefi states. Maiden discoveries are reported in Saudi Arabia, mainly for copper and gold at Hawiah, as well as for zinc, silver and gold at Jibal Qutman.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

EARNINGS UPDATES: Digitalbox swings to profit; Itaconix revenue up 26%

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Tuesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Digitalbox PLC - Bath, England-based mobile-first digital media business - Reports revenue of GBP1.3 million for the six months to June 30, up 37% from a prior year's GBP1.0 million. The company swings to pretax profit of GBP99,000 from GBP102,000 loss a year ago. Digitalbox says increased auction competition for high-quality mobile inventory has fueled growth in session values across the portfolio. Trading has remained strong since the end of the first ahlf, with the positive trend in the advertising market continuing alongside some very strong traffic attached to some seasonal TV shows.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

EARNINGS UPDATES: Journeo profit almost doubles; SimiGon loss narrows

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Monday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Journeo PLC - Ashby-de-la-Zouch, England-based information systems and transport technical services firm - Revenue in the six months to June 30 increases to GBP7.2 million from GBP6.8 million a year ago, as it has secured important contract wins. Journeo says it continues to make investments in research & development and new website design to improve communications, drive future sales and provide platform for marketing initiatives. Pretax profit for the first half of 2021 rises to GBP166,000 from GBP88,000 year-on-year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy