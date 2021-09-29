EARNINGS UPDATES: Pittards swings to profit; Immupharma loss widens
(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Wednesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Pittards PLC - producer of leather and leather goods for retailers - Reports revenue for the six months to June 30 up 46% to GBP9.7 million from GBP6.6 million a year ago. The company swings to pretax profit of GBP264,000 from GBP2.3 million loss posted in the first half of 2020. Pittards declares interim dividend of 0.5 pence per share versus none paid a year earlier. " We continue to see more opportunity than risk in the "new normal" that is emerging from the pandemic," says Chief Executive Reg Hankey.www.lse.co.uk
