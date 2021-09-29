EARNINGS UPDATES: Pittards swings to profit; Immupharma loss widens

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Helios Underwriting PLC - London-based investment vehicle, which acquires and consolidates underwriting capacity at Lloyd's - Revenue for six months to June 30 GBP27.4 million, up from GBP23.3 million a year ago. Pretax loss widens to GBP480,000 from GBP108,000 as operating expenses rise to GBP11.4 million from GBP7.0 million. "Whilst these interim results have yet to reflect the improvement in syndicate profitability following cumulative rate increases of an average of 51% since January 2018, Helios' strategy to generate growth and shareholder returns is firmly on track," says Chief Executive Nigel Hanbury. Underwriting profit for period GBP1.1 million, vast improvement on GBP154,000 a year ago. CEO adds: "The improvement in underwriting conditions over 4 years will provide a platform for better prospects for underwriting margins over the next few years, and we are confident of a strong performance in the remainder of the year."

