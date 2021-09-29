Rogersville Weather Forecast

ROGERSVILLE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 28 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Wednesday, September 29 Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 85 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, September 30 Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 85 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Friday, October 1 Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



